Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to open July 1, 2023

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and Cabins will open July 1, 2023.

The hotel closed immediately after the historic 2022 flood because of damage to the area’s wastewater system.

The hotel gift shop with sandwiches, snacks and beverages, and lobby are currently open. The Terrace Grill with sandwiches, salads, ice cream and beverages, is currently open for lunch and dinner and will add breakfast hours beginning July 2. The hotel dining room will open at a later date. Visit operating hours and services for updates.

All tours departing from the Mammoth Hotel will begin July 1.

In June 2022, unprecedented amounts of rainfall caused severe damage to the North Entrance Road between Mammoth Hot Springs and the park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana. In addition, a sewer line adjacent to the road that carried wastewater from Mammoth Hot Springs to a sewage treatment plant in Gardiner was ruptured. Staff quickly rerouted the wastewater into percolation ponds used between the 1930s and 1960s, allowing for day-use visitors and residents to stay in the area. In just a year, a new wastewater treatment system has been built and is now operational. The system serves the Mammoth area including the hotel and campground. Once the Mammoth Campground is repaired and connected to the new system, it will open.

The hotel concessioner is in the process of notifying guests with reservations about the good news.