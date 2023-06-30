Skip to Content
Yellowstone announces selection of park concessioner to operate general stores

Tower Fall General Store
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Tower Fall General Store
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park announced the selection of Delaware North / DNC Parks and Resorts at Yellowstone, LLC as the concessioner for the new contract (CC-YELL002-24) to provide retail and food and beverage services in the park.

This contract will be effective for 15 years from Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2038.

Delaware North is the incumbent operator and has provided retail and food and beverage services in Yellowstone since 2003. The public is not expected to experience any changes or interruptions in service.

Solicitation of concession business opportunities within national park sites and the selection of best proposals are routine processes for the National Park Service, dictated by the 1998 Concessions Management Improvement Act (1998 Act). By law, all contracts are issued through a fully open and competitive process, awarding contracts to those with the best proposal.

