Soggy spring means more mosquitoes: What can you do?

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - It has been an unseasonably wet June in Teton County, creating conditions that could be ideal for mosquitoes As we approach the holiday weekend when many plan to be outdoors enjoying all that Jackson has to offer, it is important for people to know what they can do to protect themselves.

The 7 Ds of Mosquito Prevention:

Drain standing water around the ranch and home that can breed mosquitoes. Dawn and Dusk are when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times. Dress appropriately to avoid bites, such as light-colored and loose-fitting long sleeves and pants. Defend yourself against mosquito bites by using an effective, EPA-registered repellent. Door and window screens should be in good condition to prevent mosquitoes from coming inside. District mosquito services are available at no cost to residents. Find out about our services on our website at tcweed.org You can also help the District by reporting mosquito numbers HERE.

Mosquito management is important for protecting the public from West Nile Virus (WNV). The purpose of the District’s program is to mitigate risk to public health. Treatments for mosquito larvae started in April and are ongoing. The District focuses resources on areas critical to our mission of protecting public health. When treating adult mosquitoes becomes necessary, there are certain conditions required for the District to be able to deploy adulticide:

WNV is detected and the District has full permission in a large area

Numbers are very high and the District has full permission in a large area

The District cannot spray adults due to nuisance alone on individual properties or for special events

It’s important for residents to understand that most of the mosquitoes that bother us in Teton County are NOT the species of mosquito that carries WNV.

Those looking for more information on what you can do on your own property can check out Residents Guide to Prevent Mosquito Breeding.