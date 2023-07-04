Work to begin again on Gros Ventre Road

Jackson, Wyo. (KIFI) —The paving project for the Gros Ventre Road on the Jackson Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest is set to begin again Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

The paving will be from the Forest boundary to Atherton Campground and should be complete by Sept. 30.

The Bridger-Teton National Forest remains in direct contact with residents and permittees that utilize this corridor.

Please expect delays of up to 30 minutes as the contractors will be utilizing a pilot car to navigate those traveling through the construction area. No longer term closures are planned but if the need arises expect notifications to be made on Bridger-Teton National Forest social media channels, along with notifications to residents and permittees.

The original road was installed and paved in the 1960's. The road has more than met its original lifespan as most 60-year old roadways have been replaced. "We are eager to see this project finished, as we know it will bring a wide-ranging access benefit to members of the public, guest ranches, and land owners." said Todd Stiles, Jackson District Ranger.” Once the project is complete, Teton County will assume the ongoing maintenance of the road.