Drilling work may cause traffic impacts on Teton Pass

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Jorgensen Associates, Inc., will be performing some geotechnical drilling work alongside Wyoming State Highway 22, Teton Pass, beginning the week of July 10.

The work will take place between mileposts 13.5 to 17.2 (Coal Creek trailhead to the Idaho State Line). Work will take place Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

While work is underway, a single lane of traffic will be controlled by flagging operations. Intermittent work may also take place on the weekends. Crews hope to conclude the work by July 31, weather permitting.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and plan their travels accordingly. The subsurface investigations are being conducted for future BUILD project planning and are being performed on behalf of Teton County.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.