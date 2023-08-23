Emergency management to offer CERT Basic Training

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Emergency Management is holding a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training over two consecutive weekends in late September and early October. The training is free with lunch provided each day. Community members aged 18 and older, of all abilities and interests, are encouraged to apply.

CERT Basic Training gives participants the knowledge and skills to help themselves and to help others in the event of a catastrophic disaster or a smaller-scale emergency in their neighborhood or community.

The training consists of classroom lecture, discussion, activities and hands-on skills practice. Topics covered include basic first aid, disaster psychology, fire safety and utility controls, light urban search and rescue operations and more.

Upon successful completion of the four-day course, participants will receive a CERT disaster response kit and the opportunity to join the Teton County Community Emergency Response Team. The Teton County CERT program provides continuing education, skills practice, team building activities, and opportunities for members to deploy to planned events and real-world emergencies in the county.

The training will be held on Sept. 30, Oct. 1, Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. To apply, visit www.tetoncountywy.gov/cert or contact Anna Day, Teton County CERT Program Manager, at aday@tetoncountywy.gov or by calling 307-732-8590.