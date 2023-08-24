Gov. Gordon’s podcast discusses shared vision for Wyoming’s Future of Learning in advance of kickoff event for RIDE Pilots

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon will join Superintendent Megan Degenfelder and partners from the State Board of Education and the University of Wyoming College of Education for a Student-Centered Learning Statewide Kickoff event on Sept. 18 in Casper. Nine school districts will take part in the first year of the pilot program.

The event celebrates the launch of the RIDE Pilots, part of the “Wyoming’s Future of Learning” collaboration between the Governor, the Superintendent, the Wyoming Department of Education, the State Board of Education, and the University of Wyoming College of Education. The project partners recently sat down for a conversation about the collaboration for Governor Gordon’s podcast, “The Morning Gather.” The episode is available for listening on Spotify and through a link on the Governor’s website.

The Governor and Superintendent will both speak at the Statewide Kickoff event, which will include design sessions with national experts in student-centered learning practices, policies and structures. The event will help all interested districts to learn about practices, systems and policies that more fully support a student-centered approach in Wyoming’s K-12 schools. The event is open to the public and school districts are encouraged to send teams of district, building and teacher leaders.

The kickoff event runs from 8 am to 3 pm at Casper College. The registration deadline is Friday, August 25. Those interested in attending should complete this registration form.