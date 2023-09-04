Driver inattention investigated as possible cause of fatal crash Friday

LINGLE, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Friday, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 112 on US 85, north of Lingle, Wyoming.

At 3:45 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a two vehicle crash.

Troopers arrived on scene and located a 2023 Toyota passenger car and a 2022 Chrysler minivan. The Toyota was southbound on US 85. The Chrysler was traveling northbound on US 85 when it crossed the center line and collided with the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota succumbed to the injuries from the crash on scene.

The driver and passenger of the Chrysler succumbed to their injuries from the crash on scene.

Driver inattention and fatigue/asleep are being investigated as a potential contributing factor. The crash is still under investigation.

This is the 97th, 98th and 99th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023.