Wyoming flag to be flown at half staff at capitol, Big Horn, Park counties Wednesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn and Park Counties from sunrise to sunset on Sept. 20 in honor and memory of Charles Hessenthaler.

Hessenthaler represented District 26 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1997-2002. He passed away June 11, 2023.

This notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at three locations in the state - at the Capitol Building, in Big Horn County and in Park County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.