Skip to Content
Wyoming

Wyoming flag to be flown at half staff at capitol, Big Horn, Park counties Wednesday

KIFI
By
New
today at 11:34 AM
Published 12:00 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn and Park Counties from sunrise to sunset on Sept. 20 in honor and memory of Charles Hessenthaler.

Hessenthaler represented District 26 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1997-2002. He passed away June 11, 2023.

This notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at three locations in the state - at the Capitol Building, in Big Horn County and in Park County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content