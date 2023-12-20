Teton County off-site seasonal vaccine clinic closes Thursday
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - This is the last week the Teton County Health Department’s Seasonal Vaccine Clinic next to Subway in the Target Plaza will be open.
The 2023/2024 seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for everyone six months of age and older because these vaccines reduce serious illness, hospitalization and death.
This clinic offers both flu and COVID-19 vaccines. There are still plenty of high-dose flu vaccines available for those 65 years of age and older. Walk-ins are welcome on any clinic day while vaccine supply lasts.
The clinic runs:
- Tuesdays 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM for children 6 months to 11 years old
- Wednesdays 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM individuals 12 years of age and older
- Thursdays 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM for individuals 12 years of age and older
Appointments can be made by visiting, www.tetoncountywy.gov.covidvax.
After Thursday, Dec, 21, 2023, the Teton County Health Department will offer a few clinics throughout the winter season for the COVID-19 and flu vaccines. Appointments will continue to be made HERE. To book an appointment through our immunization clinic, please call our main line at (307) 733-6401, option 4 for nursing services. Community members can also receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies and through healthcare providers.
Since we are in the middle of Flu, RSV, COVID-19, and other respiratory virus season, Teton County Health Department would like to remind everyone to:
- Cover your cough and sneeze: sneeze and cough into your elbow to limit the spread of disease.
- Wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.
- Stay home when you are ill to help stop the spread of disease.
- Report signs and symptoms of illnesses that do not go away within 3-5 days to your healthcare provider.
If you have questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, please contact your primary care provider. Parents should contact their child’s pediatrician for questions relating to their child’s eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.