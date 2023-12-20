Teton County off-site seasonal vaccine clinic closes Thursday

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - This is the last week the Teton County Health Department’s Seasonal Vaccine Clinic next to Subway in the Target Plaza will be open.

The 2023/2024 seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for everyone six months of age and older because these vaccines reduce serious illness, hospitalization and death.

This clinic offers both flu and COVID-19 vaccines. There are still plenty of high-dose flu vaccines available for those 65 years of age and older. Walk-ins are welcome on any clinic day while vaccine supply lasts.

The clinic runs:

Tuesdays 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM for children 6 months to 11 years old

Wednesdays 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM individuals 12 years of age and older

Thursdays 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM for individuals 12 years of age and older

Appointments can be made by visiting, www.tetoncountywy.gov.covidvax.

After Thursday, Dec, 21, 2023, the Teton County Health Department will offer a few clinics throughout the winter season for the COVID-19 and flu vaccines. Appointments will continue to be made HERE. To book an appointment through our immunization clinic, please call our main line at (307) 733-6401, option 4 for nursing services. Community members can also receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies and through healthcare providers.

Since we are in the middle of Flu, RSV, COVID-19, and other respiratory virus season, Teton County Health Department would like to remind everyone to:

Cover your cough and sneeze: sneeze and cough into your elbow to limit the spread of disease.

Wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.

Stay home when you are ill to help stop the spread of disease.

Report signs and symptoms of illnesses that do not go away within 3-5 days to your healthcare provider.

If you have questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, please contact your primary care provider. Parents should contact their child’s pediatrician for questions relating to their child’s eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.