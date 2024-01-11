Teton Pass to close Friday for avalanche control

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for Friday, Jan. 12 at 3:00 a.m. for avalanche control.

WYDOT said extended closure time is possible and should be planned for.

Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

No parking at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday will be strictly enforced.

It is anticipated parking will remain closed for the day on Friday, so highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions.

You can sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info.