Gordon’s podcast previews 2024 Legislative Session 

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – In the newest episode of his podcast, “The Morning Gather," Governor Mark Gordon is joined by Wyoming Senate President Ogden Driskill and Speaker of the House Albert Sommers for a preview of the upcoming 2024 Legislative Session.

The podcast series is part of the Governor’s goal to have more open communication with the citizens of Wyoming.

In this episode, the Governor and Legislative leadership share their perspective on Wyoming’s state budget, where dollars are allocated and how those allocations impact communities. They also discuss legislation addressing property tax reform, K-12 education and the effect federal policies have on Wyoming’s economy.

The podcast episode may be streamed on Spotify as well as from a link on the Podcasts page of the Governor’s website.