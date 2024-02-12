Gordon pushes for property tax relief, highlights Wyoming’s economy in State of State Speech

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Wyoming’s economy is growing and its future is bright, Governor Mark Gordon said in his 2024 State of the State speech.

Gordon said Wyoming’s GDP is the highest in history and unemployment is as low as it has been since 2008.

“Wyoming is open for business, constantly seeking to innovate and improve,” the governor said. “I can proudly say, Wyoming is on a roll.”

Given this is a Budget Session of the Legislature, Governor Gordon urged Legislators to focus on that key task and pass the budget he presented.

“I am confident the task at hand, setting the budget for the next two years, is serious enough that folks will keep their attention on meeting the needs of the people of Wyoming. This is not Washington — Wyoming folks are focused on solutions not politics,” Governor Gordon said.

He said his proposed budget takes on significant needs like property tax relief, targeting those truly in need. He also asked the Legislature to be mindful of the potential impacts to county resources, roads and schools when considering Legislation that addresses high property taxes.