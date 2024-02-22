Skier injured after cornice breaks beneath him near Grand Targhee Ski Resort

GRAND TARGHEE SKI RESORT (KIFI) - A Washington skier is recovering after a cornice broke away causing him to fall 100 feet in the backcountry near Grand Targhee Ski Resort. The skier was in an out-of-bounds area off of Mary's Nipple, according to a social media post from the Teton County Search and Rescue.

Members of the Grand Targhee Ski Patrol were able to get the 27-year-old skier first to give initial care. A Teton County Search & Rescue helicopter short-hauled the man to an ambulance at the base of Targhee. Short haul is a method in which rescuers and patients are long-lined beneath the helicopter.

Rescuers would like to remind backcountry users to be extremely cautious of cornices while approaching or traversing along ridgelines.