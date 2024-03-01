Hoback Canyon, Teton Pass to close Saturday for avalanche control

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a few closures to do avalanche control.

Hoback Canyon will close Saturday, March 2 at 2:00 a.m. for avalanche control, and Teton Pass will close Saturday, March 2 at 2:00 a.m. for avalanche control.

The storm moving through the area over the next few days is forecasted to include high winds and heavy snow. Highway travel will be difficult and avalanche control operations may close highways with little to no notice between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon due to changing conditions. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek beginning at 8 p.m. Friday will be strictly enforced. Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.

