Teton County ice rinks close for season

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to consecutive days of above freezing temperatures and a forecast that includes snow and warming temperatures, the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department has decided to close all Town/County ice rinks for the winter season, effective immediately.

All lights have been turned off, and staff requests the community refrain from utilizing the ice rinks for the remainder of the season.

In past winters, officials have been able to keep the ice rinks open until approximately March 15.