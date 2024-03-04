Jackson Hole restaurant owner dies after fall into tree well, Krause family creates scholarship in his honor

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The owner of a popular Jackson Hole restaurant died Friday after falling into a tree well while skiing at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. This marks the second time a skier has died in a tree well in the area in less than a month.

The Teton County Coroner identified the man as 67-year-old Jackson Virginian restaurant owner Kelly Krause.

Earlier that afternoon, Krause had become separated from a group of skiers he had been recreating with. A ground of snowboarders later found his body.

Resort spokesperson Eric Seymour wrote in a news release:

“The Jackson Hole Ski Patrol responded immediately to the location, which was in a section of tightly spaced pine trees between Rendezvous Trail and The Hobacks on the south side of the mountain.": Emergency medical crews pronounced Krause dead at the scene citing asphyxiation by tree well immersion as the cause of death. The Krause family has created a fundraiser for a culinary scholarship in Kelly's honor. "Kelly Krause was a loving husband, father, and friend to many," wrote Krause's family. "He fostered a community here in Jackson, in which he made everyone feel like family. The Krause’s wish to honor his memory by creating an endowment for an annual scholarship for the culinary arts program at Central Wyoming College, for future students at Jackson Hole High School who embody what Kelly held most dear - bringing joy through friendship and food. If you feel compelled to support the family at this time, monetary donations will go directly to creating and supporting this endowment."

You can view the GoFundMe HERE.