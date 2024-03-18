Crews to move temporary signal on WYO 390 Tuesday

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will be relocating the signal for southbound Wyoming State Highway 390 traffic closer to the intersection at Wyoming State Highway 22 Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The temporary signal was initially placed further up the road on WYO 390 to accommodate the construction of the new signal poles and mast. Now the groundwork has been completed on the new signal, the temporary signal can be relocated closer to the original signal’s location which will be more familiar to local drivers.

Crews will be working to minimize impacts to traffic, and no lane closure is expected, but there may be minimal delays. While the relocation is underway, flaggers will be onsite to assist in the intersection operation. Driver’s should note the new location of the signal and striping, and adhere to all signs and signals operations. Work is weather permitting, and brief delays may be possible. A 511 Notify alert will be issued if any traffic congestion or delays develop.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22 and WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, click HERE.