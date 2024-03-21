Yellowstone superintendent receives Forest Resilience Champion Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – American Forests has recognized Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly as its 2023 Forest Resilience Champion Award recipient.

The Forest Resilience Champion Award commends Shollyʻs critical work conserving whitebark pine, a federally designated threatened species that has experienced rapid decline across its range in the western U.S. over the past several decades.

As superintendent of Yellowstone National Park, Sholly has overseen critical work to protect and restore whitebark pine in the park, working with the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and tribal partners, as well as researchers and organizations, like American Forests, the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the Ricketts Conservation Foundation.

“Superintendent Sholly’s leadership in conserving and restoring whitebark pine ecosystems in Yellowstone has been second to none,” Daley said. “Through advancing partnerships, implementing best scientific practices, and protecting landscapes and communities alike, Superintendent Sholly is helping to restore not only whitebark pine populations but forests in the park as a whole.”

“Thank you to American Forests for this award and for our tremendous shared work in raising awareness of the need for science-backed restoration of the landmark whitebark pine,” Superintendent Sholly said. “Everyone has a role in the recovery and conservation of this iconic species in the West, and I’m proud of the work we’re accomplishing across jurisdictions to provide a better future for our forests.”