Teton County grooming operations scheduled to end

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation has begun tapering grooming efforts and will end all grooming operations for the season at the end of the month.

Grooming for May Park and South Park Loop Road has concluded for the season, ans staff will continue to evaluate conditions for High School Loop and anticipate grooming through Saturday, March 23. Grooming for backcountry trails at Cache and Game Creek will end on Saturday, March 30.

Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation staff would like to thank the community for a great

season and the public’s patience during a shorter than normal grooming season.