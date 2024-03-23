Skip to Content
Wyoming

Teton County grooming operations scheduled to end

TCJPR
By
March 22, 2024 6:25 PM
Published 9:00 AM

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation has begun tapering grooming efforts and will end all grooming operations for the season at the end of the month.

Grooming for May Park and South Park Loop Road has concluded for the season, ans staff will continue to evaluate conditions for High School Loop and anticipate grooming through Saturday, March 23. Grooming for backcountry trails at Cache and Game Creek will end on Saturday, March 30.

Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation staff would like to thank the community for a great
season and the public’s patience during a shorter than normal grooming season.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content