Teton County hires Water Resources Coordinator

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County announced it has hired Chris Peltz as the Water Resources Coordinator, a newly created position at Public Works.

In this new position, Peltz will focus on implementing the strategies, recommendations, and mitigation measures of the Teton County Water Quality Management Plan and other water related projects and programs.

Peltz comes to Teton County with 15 years of experience as an environmental scientist, working in consulting, research, and project management. In both private sector environmental consulting and positions with the U.S. Geological Survey, U.S, Forest Service, and National Park Service, his work has focused on watershed management, wetland and stream assessment and restoration, mine reclamation, as well as ecosystem evaluation and enhancement. Peltz has a master’s degree in watershed science and a bachelor’s degree in literature and environmental affairs, both from Colorado State University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Public Works team as the new Water Resources Coordinator,” Teton County Public Works Director Heather Overholser said. “He comes to the County with a wealth of knowledge and expertise as an environmental scientist and project manager and has worked on complex environmental reclamation and restorations projects, which will help him successfully navigate the many layers of water quality matters in Teton County.”

Peltz’s first day with the County will be Monday, March 25.