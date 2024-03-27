Wyoming Game and Fish makes progress on Jackson housing project

JACKSON, Wyo. (WGFD release) - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department continues to make progress on a much-needed employee housing project that began last August at the Game and Fish Commission-owned South Park Wildlife Habitat Management Area approximately five miles south of Jackson.

The plan calls for six single-family homes and one multi-occupant home designed for temporary/seasonal employees. Currently, the six modular homes are on foundations with the multi-occupant home set for delivery soon.

Like many Jackson-based agencies and organizations, Game and Fish has faced significant challenges with employee recruitment and retention due to the ever-increasing cost of housing in Teton County. In 2019, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission explored the option of moving the regional office out of Jackson due to the extremely high cost of housing in the area. However, there was support from the community for Game and Fish to maintain a strong presence and retain the office. After an exhaustive review of locations to potentially build housing, the Commission decided to build on the northeast corner of the South Park Wildlife Habitat Management Area along Wyoming Highway 89, a location with minimal potential impact to wildlife.

“We have worked closely with the Jackson community for several years on this plan and it is very gratifying to see the hard work of our collaboration finally coming to fruition,” said Game and Fish Deputy Director Eric Wiltanger. “This project further solidifies our commitment to our mission and serving the public in this community.”

The Commission has set aside money for many years to complete high-priority projects such as this. No State of Wyoming general funds will be used on the project.