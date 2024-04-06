Gov. Gordon makes change to leadership team

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon is announcing a change to his leadership team, naming Randall Luthi Policy Director.

He takes over for Renny MacKay, who resigned to accept a position in the private sector.

An attorney, rancher and former Speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives from Freedom, WY, Luthi has served as the Governor’s Chief Energy Advisor since 2019. In that role he helped develop Governor Gordon’s “all-of-the-above” energy strategy, including the development of HB200, a first-of-its-kind measure to require lower C02 emissions from power plants through the use of carbon capture technology.

“Randall has played a key role in my leadership team since the beginning of my administration, and his experience and leadership will continue to be valuable in his new role,” Governor Gordon said. “I also want to express my gratitude to Renny for his years of service to our office and the people of Wyoming.”

“It is an honor and a true privilege to be able to work with Governor Gordon and his top-notch staff in a different capacity,” Luthi said. “ Renny set a high bar and established a great foundation for developing and promoting policies that benefit Wyoming people and grow her economy. I look forward to working with the legislature and interested parties to continue advancing the Governor’s policies.”

Luthi previously served as President of the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), a membership association representing all facets of the domestic offshore energy industry. He has also worked at the Department of the Interior, serving as Director of the Minerals Management Service and Deputy Director of the Department’s Fish and Wildlife Service.