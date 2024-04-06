Governor Gordon approves 2 EMF projects

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Gordon has approved two separate projects to receive Energy Matching Funds (EMF).

ATR Partners has been awarded $9,850,000 for its Alpha Enriched Air Enhanced Oil Recovery, Carbon Sequestration & Hydrogen Pilot Project in Campbell County, and Visionary Metals Corp has been awarded up to $1 million for its King Solomon Nickel and Cobalt Project in Fremont County.

Governor Gordon has final approval of the awarding of the Energy Matching Funds, which the Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA) administers.

In 2022, the Wyoming State Legislature appropriated funds to the Office of the Governor in an effort to leverage Wyoming-based energy projects receiving federal or private funding. The projects must meet the criteria set forth by the legislature: for research, demonstration, pilot projects or commercial deployment projects related to Wyoming energy needs, including but not limited to carbon capture utilization and storage, carbon dioxide transportation, industrial carbon capture, coal refinery, and hydrogen production, transportation, storage, hydrogen hub development, biomass, biochar, hydropower, lithium, processing and separation, battery storage or wind and solar energy.

"These two projects reflect Wyoming’s commitment to utilizing Energy Matching Funds to support new opportunities for our legacy industries to thrive in the 21st century economy," Governor Gordon said. "Wyoming will continue to be a place where energy innovation is welcomed."

"Both of these projects keep Wyoming at the forefront of the rapid innovation happening in the energy industry today," said Rob Creager, Executive Director of the WEA. "One uses advances in technology that have the potential to recover more of Wyoming’s robust oil reserves; the other could help unlock the vital domestic production of nickel and cobalt, further ensuring energy security for our country. Wyoming’s natural resources have built our state, and we believe that projects like this will continue our history of providing reliable and secure energy to our nation for decades to come."