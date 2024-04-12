Gordon directs State Construction Department to draft rules protecting Second Amendment rights in state facilities

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – This week, Governor Mark Gordon followed through on his promise to take action on concealed carry rules for state executive branch facilities and begin a transparent, thoughtful and thorough approach to repealing gun-free zones.

Acting at the direction of the Governor, the State Building Commission (SBC), at its April 10 meeting, began the process for the State Construction Department to draft rules allowing for the public and state employees to exercise their Second Amendment and concealed carry rights in state-owned buildings and facilities that are operated by the executive branch. The State Construction Department serves as the Secretary for the SBC.

This action is the first step to carrying out the promise outlined by the Governor in his veto letter of House Bill 125. The governor further reinforced his commitment to incorporate substantial public comment in the crafting of these rules, along with the input of state agency directors and employees. Future meetings of the SBC will include detailed analysis of the laws, policies, and jurisdictions of state facilities across Wyoming.

“This conversation has been a long time coming,” Governor Gordon said. “And I am delighted that we, as the State Building Commission, are taking a comprehensive look at eliminating gun-free zones where appropriate, using a fair and deliberative public process.”

Governor Gordon also commends entities, such as the Gillette Hospital Board, for considering his call to take up the discussion on similar policies in their local communities.

“As I encouraged in my letter, there are authorities in place for local boards, commissions, and trustees to begin these conversations at the local level. It is encouraging to see the commitment to full public discourse beginning to take place at the most appropriate levels of government,” Governor Gordon added.

Draft rules, timelines, public comment opportunities and other materials presented to the Board will be published on the State Construction Department’s website as they become available.