Yellowstone announces 16th Biennial Scientific Conference on the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – On Sept. 3-5, 2024, the 16th Biennial Scientific Conference on the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem will take place in Big Sky, Montana.

This year’s conference will focus on advancing conservation in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE). Sponsored by Yellowstone Forever, the conference will highlight scientific study in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks and the efforts of the Greater Yellowstone Coordinating Committee (GYCC).

This year marks the GYCC’s 60th anniversary, which presents an occasion to reflect on the research and conservation accomplishments over the years and an opportunity to enhance partnerships to seek solutions together to the pressing challenges facing the GYE, such as development outside the parks and a changing climate.

Conference participants will convey scientific findings, discuss management needs, share perspectives and propose solutions to improve future landscape-scale coordination and ensure the GYE continues to thrive over the next 60 years.

Keynote speakers

Robert (Bob) Keiter, J.D. , is an author and professor who teaches natural resources law and constitutional law at the University of Utah S. J. Quinney College of Law. Bob is currently a member of the National Park System Advisory Board and a trustee for the National Parks Conservation Association and the Foundation for Natural Resources and Energy Law.

, is an author and professor who teaches natural resources law and constitutional law at the University of Utah S. J. Quinney College of Law. Bob is currently a member of the National Park System Advisory Board and a trustee for the National Parks Conservation Association and the Foundation for Natural Resources and Energy Law. Tom Olliff is the National Park Service intermountain region manager for climate change and landscape conservation, assisting parks from Montana to Arizona understand climate science and manage climate impacts to park resources.

is the National Park Service intermountain region manager for climate change and landscape conservation, assisting parks from Montana to Arizona understand climate science and manage climate impacts to park resources. Francine Madden is executive director of the Center for Conservation Peacebuilding. For more than 20 years, Francine has successfully intervened in controversial fish and wildlife conflicts using these issues as entry points to target the deeper-rooted, systemic conflicts that underpin natural resource challenges.

Since 1991, the Biennial Scientific Conference on the GYE has been a critical forum for sharing science between researchers, land and resource managers, conservation groups, Tribal communities, the public and other stakeholders with a common interest in understanding the region’s natural and cultural resources.

The conference is open to the interested public. Visit the conference website at gyescienceconference.org to register.