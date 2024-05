TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) - Teton County, Wyo. is changing the gross vehicle weight or GVW limit for its roads starting next week.

By Tuesday, May 28, the weight limit will be raised from 40,000 pounds to 60,000 pounds for county administered roads.

Construction vehicles more than the 60,000 pounds must contact the Teton County Road andLevee Department 48 hours in advance to obtain approval for road use.