Shooting at Yellowstone National Park leaves suspect dead, ranger injured

today at 11:22 AM
Published 11:41 AM

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - One person is dead and a law enforcement ranger was injured in a shooting at Canyon Village in Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials said a person with a firearm was making threats. When rangers contacted the individual, gunfire was exchanged between the two, they said.

The suspect was killed and a ranger was injured. The ranger is in stable condition and being treated at a nearby regional hospital.

An area around the Canyon Lodge complex remains closed for the investigation.

The FBI is investigating with support from the National Park Service agents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

