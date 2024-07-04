Shooting at Yellowstone National Park leaves suspect dead, ranger injured
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - One person is dead and a law enforcement ranger was injured in a shooting at Canyon Village in Yellowstone National Park.
Park officials said a person with a firearm was making threats. When rangers contacted the individual, gunfire was exchanged between the two, they said.
The suspect was killed and a ranger was injured. The ranger is in stable condition and being treated at a nearby regional hospital.
An area around the Canyon Lodge complex remains closed for the investigation.
The FBI is investigating with support from the National Park Service agents.
This is a developing story and will be updated.