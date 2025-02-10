Skip to Content
Wyoming

ICE officials spotted in Jackson

MGN
By
today at 4:05 PM
Published 4:23 PM

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials were recently in Teton county, Wyoming, to make 17 arrests. Local News 8 has been unable to confirm if any of those arrests were carried out.

The move comes as controversial ICE arrests have been carried out across the nation, under the direction of the new Trump administration.

The Jackson police department told Local News 8 they are not involved nor have they assisted in the potential arrests, neither has the Teton county sheriff's office.

The Jackson police referred us to their immigration information web page for frequently asked questions.

Local News 8 has reached out to the Wyoming Immigrant Advocacy Project and are awaiting a response.

In an instagram post, the group shared what people need to know if ICE officials knock on their door. For more information, click HERE.

If you want to know if someone has been arrested by ICE, find that information through the ICE detainee locater system.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content