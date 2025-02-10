ICE officials spotted in Jackson

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials were recently in Teton county, Wyoming, to make 17 arrests. Local News 8 has been unable to confirm if any of those arrests were carried out.

The move comes as controversial ICE arrests have been carried out across the nation, under the direction of the new Trump administration.

The Jackson police department told Local News 8 they are not involved nor have they assisted in the potential arrests, neither has the Teton county sheriff's office.

The Jackson police referred us to their immigration information web page for frequently asked questions.

Local News 8 has reached out to the Wyoming Immigrant Advocacy Project and are awaiting a response.

In an instagram post, the group shared what people need to know if ICE officials knock on their door. For more information, click HERE.

If you want to know if someone has been arrested by ICE, find that information through the ICE detainee locater system.