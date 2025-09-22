Traffic delays expected on Teton Pass Tuesday morning due to avalanche infrastructure maintenance

The following is a news release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

JACKSON, Wyo. (News Release) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to inform drivers that WYDOT crews will be performing maintenance on some avalanche infrastructure on WYO 22, Teton Pass, tomorrow morning, September 23.

Motorists will see closures of up to 5 minutes on WYO 22 over Teton Pass between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Crews will be utilizing helicopter operations in the Shovel Slide area of Teton Pass to refuel the Gazex avalanche mitigation units.

These units use explosions to trigger smaller, controlled avalanches to prevent dangerous, uncontrolled conditions. The work will cause short delays for traffic of up to 5 minutes at a time.

For the safety of the traveling public and the safety of WYDOT crews, the road must be briefly closed and free of moving traffic while the helicopter is in the air near the roadway. Roadside flaggers will control traffic for the operation. All times are

approximate, dependent on weather conditions, and subject to change.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and road closures. For more information, visit our website at www.wyoroad.info.