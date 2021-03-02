Bills to curb wolf numbers advance in Montana Legislature

Politics

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Hunters and trappers who kill wolves in Montana could be reimbursed for their expenses by private groups under a proposal advanced by state lawmakers.

Critics say the proposal is akin to the bounties that nearly nearly exterminated the predators last century.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted to allow the payments amid pressure from livestock and hunting groups that say Montana has too many wolves.

A separate measure advanced by senators would allow individuals to kill unlimited numbers of wolves, hunt at night and use bait to lure wolves into traps. Montana has about 1,200 wolves.