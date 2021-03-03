Cuomo says he ‘never touched anyone inappropriately’ and rejects calls to resign

Politics

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday apologized for his behavior toward several women who have accused him of making unwanted advances but denied that he ever touched anyone “inappropriately” and rejected calls to resign.

Cuomo, speaking at a press conference in Albany, urged New Yorkers to wait for an attorney general’s inquiry into the allegations to proceed before forming an opinion about the matter.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable. I never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable,” he said.

Cuomo started his briefing speaking about Covid-19 numbers in the state and did not address the allegations until the end of the briefing.

“I want New Yorkers to hear from me directly on this. First, I fully support a woman’s right to come forward. And I think it should be encouraged in every way,” he said. “I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it, and frankly, I am embarrassed by it, and that’s not easy to say but that’s the truth.”

He continued, “I never ever meant to offend anyone or hurt anyone or cause anyone any pain. That is the last thing I would ever want to do.”

A political storm continues to swirl around Cuomo amid two allegations of sexual harassment against him.

A third woman on Monday accused Cuomo of unwanted advances in 2019, according to The New York Times, adding to an escalating crisis facing the governor which has set off a torrent of criticism and new calls for him to resign.

