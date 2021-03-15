White House staff no longer tested for Covid-19 daily

Politics

White House staff working in-person are no longer tested for Covid-19 every day as those on campus have been increasingly vaccinated, a recent change to testing protocol, according to an administration official familiar with the process.

White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement to CNN that the White House “maintains strong Covid-19-related protocols in order to create a safe workplace for its employees,” such as mandatory mask wearing, social distancing and “regular testing.”

“Our testing protocol is informed by a range of factors, including an employee’s vaccination status, and is only one of a host of measures in place to mitigate risk in the workplace,” Munoz said.

Prior to the change, only those who were coming in contact with a top leader — such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris or other senior level staff — were getting tested daily. If a staff member was not going to be in contact with those people, they already were not being tested daily.

News of the testing changes was first reported by Axios.

