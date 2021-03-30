CBP deploying more agents to US-Mexico border amid influx of migrants

Politics

US Customs and Border Protection is deploying more agents to the US-Mexico border as the agency continues to face a growing number of migrants, an agency spokeswoman told CNN.

Stephanie Malin, a CBP spokeswoman, said more than 300 agents, including those that were part of an initial deployment earlier this year, are being moved primarily from Northern and Coastal sectors to provide support. Malin didn’t disclose the specific number or locations, citing law enforcement sensitivities.

The deployments come after US authorities encountered more than 100,000 migrants, including families and unaccompanied children, on the US-Mexico border in February, straining resources and overwhelming facilities originally designed for adults.

The number of unaccompanied migrant children in border facilities on Sunday, 5,767, was the highest since the federal government began releasing data last week.

This story is breaking and will be updated.