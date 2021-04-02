US Capitol is on lockdown after Capitol Police officers injured outside the building

Politics

The US Capitol is on lockdown as law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting and that an individual rammed a vehicle into two law enforcement officers.

“(US Capitol Police) is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along (Constitution) Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital,” USCP said in a tweet Friday.

A senior congressional aide and a US Capitol Police source tell CNN that after the driver of the vehicle rammed his car into a barricade on Constitution Avenue, the driver exited the vehicle brandishing a knife. USCP responded, shooting the suspect and taking him into custody.

An email from the US Capitol Police, obtained by CNN, confirmed that sequence of events. The email stated Capitol Police officers shot the suspect after he rammed the barricade and exited holding a knife. That suspect is now in custody — breathing and conscious — transported to the hospital. Both officers were also injured, and one is being transported to the hospital by USCP.

A law enforcement official told CNN at least one of the officers was stabbed.

Separately, CNN has confirmed that the FBI Washington Field Office is providing support to the Capitol Police.

The incident comes as the security situation on Capitol Hill remains top of mind for many lawmakers despite a recent ramping down of some additional protective measures that were put into place after the January 6 insurrection.

Barbed wire fencing that surrounded the Capitol complex for months after pro-Trump rioters stormed the building has since come down and thousands of the National Guard troops who were deployed in response to the insurrection have since returned home, though thousands still remain in Washington due to lingering security concerns.

The long-term security posture at the Capitol has also become a topic of increasing debate in recent weeks as congressional committees continue to move forward with their investigations into failures around the January 6 attack.

An initial alert from USCP warned of an “external security threat” at the Capitol and an announcement made over the PA system at the complex told everyone to stay indoors and away from windows.

DC Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said the department is responding to a reported shooting at the north barricade of the Capitol and there are indications they will be transporting patients.

FBI Washington Field Office said it is also responding to the incident and is providing support to the Capitol Police.

This story is breaking and will be updated.