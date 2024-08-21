Rep. Mike Simpson advances funding for Fort Hall Tribal Health and Human Services Facility

WASHINGTON, DC (KIFI) – Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson works to advance funding for Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Health and Human Services. Representative Simpson highlighted the inclusion of funding in the Community Project Funding (CPF) in the Fiscal Year 2025 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration Appropriations Act.

The current facilities for Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Health and Human Services consist of eight outdated facilities. Through the inclusion of $2,750,000 in the CPF, the construction of one modern facility with adequate space and accessibility would be possible.

CPF funding would be used to construct a new 31,370 square foot facility for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Health and Human Services (THHS) Administration and Ancillary Services in a location near the Not-tsoo Gah-nee Indian Health Service clinic. The THHS facility would create a new larger and more functional facility for administrative and health-related needs

“The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes value our relationship with Representative Mike Simpson. He has continued to support tribal requests and issues. We are grateful for the current efforts to secure funding for our Tribal Health and Human Services Facility Project. Providing accessible and adequate health services in a centralized location for our community members is of the utmost importance. Without additional funding this project is not possible at this time. We would also like to thank Simpson for his efforts to secure funding for the Fort Hall Fire Station and the Eagle Road Construction Project. We welcome any further assistance he may provide for our needs and are grateful for his efforts to support the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes,” said the Fort Hall Business Council.