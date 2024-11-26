Idaho’s Senators introduce bill to define male and female

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI)—Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, along with two other Republican senators, are introducing the Defining Male and Female Act of 2024.

It would legally define male, female, and sex to ensure they are based on biology rather than ideology.

“Women in Idaho and across the country have stood up for fairness, scholarship access, and safe athletics. It’s time Congress does the same,” stated Sen. Risch in a new release. “The Defining Male and Female Act is a necessary step to protect the rights and opportunities of our daughters and granddaughters.”

“Men and women have biological differences that must be recognized. Women and girls deserve to feel safe and respected in all spaces, public and private,” said Sen. Crapo.

This is the latest move by lawmakers in Washington targeting the transgender population.

Last week, Republican Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina proposed a resolution banning transgender women from using women's restrooms at the Capitol.

It was in response to the election of the first openly transgender woman to Congress, Representative-elect Sarah McBride of Delaware.

A day later, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced a new rule banning trans-women from women's bathrooms.

Crapo and Risch said the bill would restore: