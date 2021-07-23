The week in 12 headlines
By Sonnet Swire, CNN
This week, Senate Republicans blocked a key vote to start debate on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill long sought by President Joe Biden, leaving his political agenda potentially on the brink. Meanwhile, the White House toughened its tone regarding Covid-19 as the Delta variant continued to spread and some cities reassessed their relaxed mask mandates.
Monday
- Bipartisan infrastructure deal on life support as key Senate test vote looms
- US blames China for hacks, opening new front in cyber offensive
Tuesday
- Trump ally Tom Barrack jailed on charges of acting as an agent of a foreign government
- Federal judge blocks Arkansas’ near-total abortion ban
Wednesday
- Republicans block vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing for more time to write it
- Biden says he believes kids under 12 will be able to get Covid-19 vaccines ‘soon,’ but it’s up to scientists
- McCarthy pulls his 5 GOP members from 1/6 committee after Pelosi rejects 2 of his picks
Thursday
- Biden officials shift to an urgent tone as Covid-19 fight enters troubling new phase
- Biden administration sanctions Cuban regime in wake of protests
- Mississippi asks US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade
Friday
- Biden administration purchases extra Pfizer doses to prepare for possibility of children vaccine needs and booster shots
- Extreme weather events put spotlight on climate change’s toll on US infrastructure
And that was the week in 12 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments