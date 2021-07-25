Pelosi says it’s her ‘plan’ to appoint Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

CNN - US Politics

By Daniella Diaz and Melanie Zanona, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it’s her “plan” to appoint GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate January 6, just days after the GOP walked out on the panel.

“That would be my plan,” she said when asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos if she wanted to add him. CNN reported last week that Pelosi was eyeing Kinzinger to bolster the panel.

Kinzinger, a vocal Republican critic of Trump who was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for his second impeachment, would join Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming as the only Republicans on the new select committee.

The Illinois Republican has been telling people in recent days he’d accept the appointment if offered, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The presumed appointment comes days after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled his five GOP members from the panel, after Pelosi rejected two of McCarthy’s five choices — Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio — for their roles in pushing to overturn the presidential election results. The other three selected by McCarthy were Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and freshman Troy Nehls of Texas.

Kinzinger’s possible addition to the committee could bring additional legitimacy to one of the most consequential investigations ever conducted by Congress and make it harder for Republicans to argue that it’s a partisan endeavor.

“I do believe that the work of this committee, in order to retain the confidence of the American people, must act in a way that has no partisanship, is all about patriotism, and I’m very proud of the members of the committee and I’m very certain they will accomplish that goal. We have to again ignore the antics of those who do not want to find the truth,” Pelosi said, referencing Banks and Jordan.

If Kinzinger joins the committee, the Illinois Republican is sure to face blowback from his own party — something Cheney has experienced in spades.

When asked when she plans to make the appointment official, Pelosi responded “perhaps after I speak to Adam Kinzinger.”

She added: “You could say that’s the direction I would be going on, he and other Republicans have expressed an interest to serve on the select committee and I wanted to point to three, three of the members that Leader McCarthy suggested, but he withdrew their names, the two that I would not appoint, people who would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation. There’s no way I would tolerate their antics as we seek the truth.”

The select committee is scheduled to hold its first hearing next week, which will feature testimony from police officers who defended the Capitol on January 6. Logistical details of the hearing are still coming together, but investigators want to play videos of the deadly attack and body-worn camera footage from some of the police officers, according to a source familiar with the planning, in an effort to paint a vivid, first-hand account of the assault that day.

