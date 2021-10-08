Biden refuses to assert privilege over Trump documents sought by January 6 committee

CNN - US Politics

By Evan Perez, CNN Justice Correspondent

The White House has informed the National Archives they are not asserting executive privilege on behalf of former President Donald Trump, paving the way for the Archives to share documents with the House committee investigating the January 6 violence at the US Capitol, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The National Archives has already identified documents in response to the committee request and shared them with the Trump legal team and the White House, according to another source familiar with the matter.

NBC was first to report on the White House’s decision.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.