Assistant to House Sergeant-at-Arms charged with possession of child pornography

By Sarah Fortinsky

An assistant to the US House of Representatives Sergeant-at-Arms has been arrested and charged with 10 felony counts related to the possession of child pornography, according to court records filed Wednesday.

Stefan Bieret, 41, is allegedly the owner of a DropBox account that contained images of child sexual abuse material, according to a news release from police in Fairfax County, Virginia. The news release also said that multiple search warrants led police to determine Bieret was the owner of the account. Detectives executed a search warrant Wednesday on Bieret’s home in Fairfax County and recovered multiple electronics, the news release also stated.

Legistorm, a database that tracks congressional employment records, shows Bieret has been employed by the House Sergeant-at-Arms dating back to 2004.

Bieret, his attorney and the Sergeant-at-Arms each did not immediately respond to CNN’s individual requests for comment.

Bieret also briefly worked for the US Capitol Police as a civilian in the Security Services Bureau front office, USCP confirmed to CNN. He came from the House Sergeant-at-Arms office to work for USCP from April 2019 to September 2020, before returning to the House’s law enforcement office, according to the USCP.

USCP added that it would assist Fairfax County detectives should they need anything.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz and Daniella Diaz contributed to this report.