Stephen Miller expected to meet with January 6 committee Thursday

Former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller is expected to appear Thursday before the House committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection, a source familiar with the meeting tells CNN.

Miller is under subpoena by the committee and had resisted attempts to appear, including by suing to block the committee from forcing him to hand over documents and appear for an interview. In their subpoena of Miller, the committee specifically cited the role he played in sharing false claims of voter fraud related to the 2020 election.

The Associated Press was the first to report Miller’s planned testimony. The committee declined to comment.

The expected interview comes after two Trump White House lawyers appeared before the committee: former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy Patrick Philbin. A source told CNN that former President Donald Trump authorized Cipollone’s testimony to the panel. Cipollone is a key player in the 2020 election saga because he pushed back against some of Trump’s more egregious attempts to overturn the results.

In its subpoena letter to Miller late last year, the committee notes that he, by his own account, “participated in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud in the November 2020 election, as well as efforts to encourage state legislatures to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election by appointing alternate slates of electors.”

Miller and his team also helped prepare for Trump’s remarks at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021, prior to the riot, was at the White House that day, and was with the President when he spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally, the committee added.

Miller is just the latest senior Trump official to appear before the committee. Ivanka Trump, the former President’s daughter and former senior adviser, sat for an hours-long interview in recent weeks. Her husband, Jared Kushner, also voluntarily appeared before the committee.

Miller is also among the former Trump officials who could provide the committee with details about what was happening inside the White House on, and leading up to, January 6, 2021.

