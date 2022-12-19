Skip to Content
Incoming New York congressman may have misrepresented parts of his resume, New York Times reports

US Rep.-elect George Santos speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas on November 19.
By Chandelis Duster, CNN

Incoming Republican Rep. George Santos may have misrepresented parts of his resume, a report in The New York Times finds.

The Times, citing public documents and court records, reported that key parts of Santos’ biography were either contradicted or not supported by evidence, including his education and employment history.

The Times’ report says Santos did not respond to repeated requests to furnish either documents that would help to substantiate the claims while campaigning. CNN has reached out to Joe Murray, an attorney for Santos. Murray told the Times in response to its reporting that it’s “no surprise that Congressman-elect Santos has enemies at The New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations.”

According to the Times, Santos’ biography has at times listed education at New York University and earning degrees in finance and economics at Baruch College, but both universities told the Times they had no record of anyone with his name or birthday attending. Santos’ campaign biography also included mentions of experience at financial firms Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but both firms told the Times they had no record of his employment.

A spokesperson for Citigroup told CNN they were unable to confirm his employment.

The report raises ethical and legal questions for Santos as he prepares to officially take on his role as a lawmaker in January as part of the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

CNN’s Matt Egan contributed to this report.

