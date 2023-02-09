Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 4:50 PM

Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump

<i>J. Scott Applewhite/AP/FILE</i><br/>Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation
AP
J. Scott Applewhite/AP/FILE
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump and his role in January 6, 2021, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s office is seeking documents and testimony related to January 6, the source said. They want him to testify about his interactions with Trump leading up to the 2020 election and the day of the attack on the US Capitol.

ABC News first reported on the subpoena.

Pence’s office declined to confirm he had been subpoenaed. A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment to CNN on the matter.

CNN previously reported that months of negotiations preceded the subpoena to the former vice president.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz and Evan Perez contributed to this report.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content