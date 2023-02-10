Fetterman discharged from Washington, DC, hospital

By Brian Rokus and Jessica Dean, CNN

Sen. John Fetterman has been released from a Washington, DC, hospital, after being admitted due to “feeling lightheaded” and undergoing tests earlier this week, according to a statement from his office.

The Pennsylvania Democrat intends to return to the Senate on Monday.

“In addition to the CT, CTA, and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures,” Fettterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a Friday statement.

Fetterman was elected to the Senate in November while recovering from a stroke he had suffered in May. According to the senator’s spokesperson on Thursday, doctors had ruled out him having suffered a new stroke following additional tests.

“The results of the MRI, along with the results of all of the other tests the doctors ran, rule out a new stroke,” Calvello said at the time.

On Wednesday, Fetterman’s office announced he had begun feeling lightheaded during the Senate Democratic retreat and called his staff, who drove him to the George Washington University Hospital.

Last year, Fetterman checked himself into a hospital in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, several days before the primary. Fetterman won the nomination while in the hospital and underwent a nearly three-hour surgery that same day to implant a defibrillator. He was released from the hospital after a nine-day stay.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.