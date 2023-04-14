Trump files personal financial disclosure report

By Fredreka Schouten, CNN

Former President Donald Trump on Friday filed his personal financial disclosure report with the Federal Election Commission — offering the public a first look at his post-presidential finances.

The reports, however, provide an imprecise financial picture because candidates are only required to report their assets and liabilities in broad ranges. Friday’s filing allows Trump to avoid paying a $200 late fee after missing an earlier deadline to file the report, the first of his 2024 candidacy.

It is likely to provide some new insights into his finances since he left office, including details on income from the sale of his hotel in Washington, DC, the book of pictures from his time in the White House and his social media business venture, Trump Media and Technology Group.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

