Ex-Manhattan prosecutor set to testify before GOP-led House Judiciary Committee in May

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee have settled a court dispute where the prosecutor’s office tried to block congressional testimony from former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, according to a new court filing Friday night.

The negotiated testimony ends a short-lived court fight that went to a federal appeals court over whether Pomerantz could share his work at the DA’s office before prosecutor Alvin Bragg brought charges against former President Donald Trump.

Pomerantz is set to testify on May 12 before the panel, which is investigating Bragg’s indictment of Trump, and a lawyer from the district attorney’s office will be able to sit in on the deposition, the two sides acknowledged in statements.

“Pomerantz’s deposition will go forward on May 12, and we look forward to his appearance,” Russell Dye, a spokesperson for Chairman Jim Jordan, said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Bragg said in a statement, “Our successful stay of this subpoena blocked the immediate deposition and afforded us the time necessary to coordinate with the House Judiciary Committee on an agreement that protects the District Attorney’s privileges and interests. We are pleased with this resolution, which ensures any questioning of our former employee will take place in the presence of our General Counsel on a reasonable, agreed upon timeframe. We are gratified that the Second Circuit’s ruling provided us with the opportunity to successfully resolve this dispute.”

