Supreme Court sides with former Cuomo aide in corruption case

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court sided with a former aide of then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Joseph Percoco, who argued that a federal anti-bribery statute should not have been used to convict him.

The court’s opinion continues a recent trend of narrowing the government’s ability to prosecute defendants under certain public corruption statutes.

The case tested the scope of the so called “honest services” wire fraud statute that makes it a crime for public employees to defraud the government.

The court’s decision sends the case back to the lower court and could lead to the reversal of Percoco’s conviction.

In recent years, the justices have narrowed the scope of the law in high-profile cases concerning Jeff Skilling, the former CEO of Enron, and former Virginia Gov. Robert F. McDonnell.

Percoco has other convictions against him, but the court was only considering one of those based on “honest services.”

