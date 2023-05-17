Senate passes resolution to overturn Biden administration rule that does not penalize immigrants for receiving government benefits

By Nicky Robertson and Ted Barrett, CNN

(CNN) — The Senate passed a resolution Wednesday to stop a Biden administration immigration rule that eliminates potential hurdles for immigrants using some public benefits and trying to obtain legal status, known as “public charge.”

It passed 50-47, with two Democratic senators crossing party lines – Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana – both of whom are up for reelection.

The resolution is an effort to return to the Trump administration policy, which made it more difficult for immigrants to obtain legal status if they use public benefits.

It is a joint resolution, meaning it would need to pass in the House as well before it would reach President Joe Biden’s desk. The House has not yet voted on it.

It is likely that the Biden administration would issue a veto if the resolution also passes in the House.

“With the crisis raging at our southern border and the national debt over $31 trillion, it is fair and sensible to favor prospective new citizens who will not be reliant on government benefits,” sponsor of the Senate Resolution GOP Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas said in a statement. “My legislation will ensure America welcomes self-sufficient new citizens who are ready to contribute, while reigning in excessive spending.”

