Trump Org. tries to figure out the future of its business after fraud ruling

By Sabrina Souza

New York (CNN) — The Trump Organization is trying to determine the sweep of Tuesday’s ruling that Donald Trump is liable for fraud and what it means for the future of the former president’s namesake business, his attorneys say.

At a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, Trump attorneys said they didn’t know to which part of the company the ruling applied and were starting to work on what it meant in terms of what would need to be dissolved to comply with the judge’s surprise decision.

The fraud case “changed significantly since yesterday,” New York Judge Arthur Engoron said in court Wednesday, referring to his stunning ruling where he found Trump and his adult sons liable for fraud and canceling the Trump Organization’s business certification.

Addressing the uncertainty from Trump on when receiver would manage the dissolution of Trump’s corporate entities, Engoron extended the timeline to 30 days to come up with a plan for the receivership, up from the original 10.

The trial, despite Tuesday’s ruling which addressed part of the charges, will still proceed on Monday as scheduled, the judge said.

But Trump attorney Christopher Kise said there are more questions.

“And don’t take this the wrong way but what in the court’s mind does this trial now look like? Like what are the issues?” Kise asked during the hearing. “We certainly have our idea, we haven’t spoken to Attorney General.”

He added: “I’m just wondering what’s the point?”

There are currently 188 witnesses for the trial, Engoron said in court, but did not specify how many would be for the defense and how many would be for the prosecutors.

Prosecutors said there were 130 individuals on their witness list.

